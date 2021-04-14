John R. Anglin, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Irene Cisneros, Dubuque — Visitation: Following services until 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Chad Kuehl, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, St. John’s Congregational Church, Garber.
Larry Lamborn, Luana, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa; and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, Living Faith United Methodist Church, Monona. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Ronald L. Schaal Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William P. Shaffer, St. Ansgar, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Anna M. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Dubuque Bible Church. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Barbara A. Walter, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lloyd J. Welter, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.