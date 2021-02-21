Betty (Elizabeth) J. Dolter passed away on February 16, 2021, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Mass of Christian Burial for Betty will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Betty was born August 31, 1932, in Dubuque, to Julia (Elliott) and Lawrence McCurdy. She was the oldest of five siblings. She attended Sacred Heart School in Dubuque and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy, Class of 1950. Betty worked at Medical Associates Clinic from 1950 to 1955 in the bookkeeping department. At that time, only 28 doctors were on staff.
On October 1, 1955, she married Paul A. Dolter at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. After their marriage, Betty and Paul moved to Chicago, where Paul began his engineering and management career. They moved quite often, wherever his career took them. Betty and Paul shared 59 wonderful years together before his death on December 29, 2014. Together, Betty and Paul leave a living legacy with seven children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Betty was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Much beloved, she was an expert homemaker, caring for and managing a busy family household of nine. She loved gardening and flowers, especially geraniums. Known for her many hats, she delighted in music and singing, and was a member of the Resurrection parish choir for 14 years. Betty enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, with family and friends. She and Paul belonged to and hosted monthly card clubs during their lifetime. They reveled in attending and hosting Eaton Corporation company events — parades, picnics, holiday parties and Management Club. She treasured the annual July 4th Galena family vacations as well as the annual Christmas and Thanksgiving holiday get-togethers with children, grandchildren, and her brothers and sister at her daughter Kathy’s home. During these family gatherings, much time was spent laughing and playing games — Catch Phrase, Taboo, Trivial Pursuit, charades, and card games — and watching sports, especially football and golf. Betty loved to laugh with her family over shared stories of times past and present.
Betty is survived by her seven children: Jane Geary, Glendale, Arizona; Dr. Kathy Dolter, Asbury, Iowa; Beth Dolter, Iowa City; Patti (Tom) Rohn, Peosta, Iowa; Peter (Suzette) Dolter, Prairie Grove, Illinois; Paul S. Dolter, Dubuque, Iowa; and Ellen (Terry) Sievert, Barrington, Illinois. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Maureen (Josh) Goldman, Burke, Virginia; Kevin (Kathy) Rohn, Boston; Andrew Gordon, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Julia Rohn, St. Andrews, Scotland; Colleen Geary, Tempe, Arizona; Nick Dolter, Palatine, Illinois; Carter, Trent and Rylan Dolter, Prairie Grove, Illinois, and Jacob and Joshua Sievert, Barrington, Illinois; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb and Felicity Goldman and Layla Dolter. Betty is also survived by her siblings: Jerome McCurdy and Robert McCurdy, Dubuque; Linda (Phil) Hobart, Cedar Rapids; and Steve (Connie) McCurdy, Chicago; her sister-in-law Judy Dolter; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents, Lawrence “Butch” and Julia McCurdy; her half-sister, Mary Lou Roussel; her in-laws Elizabeth and Frank Dolter; brothers and sisters in-law, Frank (Alma) Dolter, Father Bob Dolter, Dick (Delphine) Dolter, Jim Dolter, Margaret (Dr. Lincoln) Steffens, Tom (Velma) Dolter, Joe (Rita) Dolter, Dave Dolter and Mary (Jim) Link.
The family would also like to honor the surviving members of the “Dolter Nieces and Aunts Luncheon Group” Aunt Judy Dolter and Nieces Lynnette Howe, Suzanne Muir, Judy Vorwald, and Jane Dolter; Mom’s closest friends Mary Anne Zugenbuehler and Fran Haupert for their friendship since their school days; and Dad’s secretary, Jeannine Swett, for her enduring friendship.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steffen and his staff at Medical Associates, Primary Care; Dr. Horwitz, Trisha, Travis, and Martha and the nurses of the MercyOne ER and ICU; the nursing staff of 3 West MercyOne, especially Candy; Jeremiah of Hospice of Dubuque; and though it was a short time, the nursing staff of Luther Manor Grand Meadows, for the excellent care she received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dubuque County Right to Life, Church of the Resurrection and Hospice of Dubuque.