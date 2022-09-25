Billy Louis Stant, 75, of Dubuque, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:15 am Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church.
The Funeral Service for Billy will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 1, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Stephanie Ells officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Billy was born February 4, 1947, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Francis M. and Barbara B. Birkel Stant. On November 4, 1972, he married Karen Ann Hahn in Dubuque.
He was a 1965 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years.
Billy was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees, as Elder, and sang in the choir with his wife. He was a member of AMVETS in Florida. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed bowling and a good game of cards.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; two sons, Paul Stant and Mark (Debbie) Stant, both of Dubuque; three grandsons, Nathan Stant, Anthony Stant, and Andrew Stant; one great-granddaughter, Katalina Stant; one sister, Sandy (Sam) Spencer of Dubuque; and five nephews and nieces, Tom, Tim, Tracy, and Terry Boelk, and Stephanie Morales.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Viola Boelk.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Billy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
