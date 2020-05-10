PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Dorothy L. Harris, 91, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church in Prairie du Chien. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church in Prairie du Chien, with Pastor Andy Doll as the officiant. All state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed. Burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Waupaka, Wisconsin. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin is assisting the family.