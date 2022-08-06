Michael Timothy Seyer, 74, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mike will be 10:30 am Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Michael was born August 3, 1947, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Irving W. and Cecilia Karpus Seyer. On January 9, 1967, he married Heidi Ann Brown in Dubuque.
He was a 1965 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. He attended University of Dubuque and University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Mike founded MTS Company, L.C. in 1993.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, longtime member of Rotary Club of Dubuque, and past president of DACFAR. He had many hobbies. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking, photography, painting, Euchre, socializing, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Heidi; four sons, Jeff Seyer of Lake Forest, IL, Eric (Connie) Seyer of Dubuque, Chris (Tammy) Seyer of North Carolina, and Tim (Dena) Seyer of Dubuque; one daughter, Becky (Jeremy) Schmidt of Dubuque; 12 grandchildren, Meredith, Cameron, Austin, Garrett, Megan, Jared, Ella, Alyssa, Alana, Kylie, Will, and Charlie; two brothers, Steve (Liz) Seyer of Fort Atkinson, WI, and Terry (Laura) Dement of Marion, IA; and two sisters, Cindy (Massa) Campton and Wendy (Ray) Schickel, both of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, his mother- and father-in-law, and one sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially his care team, Kris O., Ryan, and Nicole, and a special thank you to his caregivers, Stacey, and Dr. Hermann.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mike’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
