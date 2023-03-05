William J. “Bill” Habel, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Friday March 3rd, 2023, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Dubuque.

Friends and family may visit on Monday March 6, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a Funeral Service beginning at 5:00 p.m. with Father Steve Rosonke officiating. Entombment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa.

jim coleman

Bob, Sorry for the loss of your brother,Bill.Nice ,quiet man Prayers for you and your family.

