William J. “Bill” Habel, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Friday March 3rd, 2023, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Dubuque.
Friends and family may visit on Monday March 6, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a Funeral Service beginning at 5:00 p.m. with Father Steve Rosonke officiating. Entombment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa.
Bill was born on November 28, 1936 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Leo and Leona (Schroeder) Habel. In 1953, he graduated from Loras Academy with honors in Dubuque. On November 27, 1958, he married Mary T. Green at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
As a 12-year-old, Bill started his long working career in the iconic Busy Bee Café. Bill then enjoyed a 48 year career in the Bacon Department at the Dubuque Packing Company, and was a proud member of the UFCW. Upon retirement, Bill “worked to play” at Lacoma Golf Course as a green’s keeper for 15 years.
As a member of the 700 Club, he was so proud being the 1st in the Habel family to bowl a 700! He was an avid reader and member of the Moose Lodge and patron of the Grand Tap, forever in pursuit “of seeing a man about a horse.” Bill was also an avid sports fan — his favorite teams were the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved gathering with family and friends to pass on his love of euchre and club buck. Of particular note, were his “no lumps ever” mashed potatoes, homemade peppermint schnapps, and Tom & Jerry batter.
Bill is survived by his children Tony (Kerry) Habel and Kim Habel, both of Dubuque, and Vicki (Jim) Splinter of Mound, MN, grandchildren Josh (Alice) Habel of Springfield, MO, Monica (Bart) Sitarski of Chicago, IL, Stephen (Audrey) Habel of Dubuque, Averi (Kyle) Hoen of Shorewood, MN, Haley (Tim) Meschke of Carver, MN, great-grandchildren Charlie and Edith Habel, Sophia and Lukas Sitarski, Layla Habel, and two baby girls and one baby boy Habel on the way. Bill is also survived by his brother Bob Habel of Dubuque, and his sisters-in-law Mert, Dorothy, and Marlene Habel, all of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary, his daughter Kelly, his parents, and his brothers Jim and Tom.
A special thank you to the staff at Finley Hospital of Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque, and Luther Manor Grand Meadows. The care and compassion shown to Dad and our family was truly amazing and so appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, a William J. Habel Memorial Fund has been established.
Bob, Sorry for the loss of your brother,Bill.Nice ,quiet man Prayers for you and your family.
