DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ardella M. Helle, 92, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville where a parish vigil service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Ardella was born May 31, 1929, in Petersburg, Iowa the daughter of Clem and Frances (Weber) Deppe. She married Donald F. Helle on February 15, 1949, in Petersburg and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2016. Together they farmed near Dyersville until 1987 when they moved to town.
Ardella was a woman of strong faith, a giving wife and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She made the best homemade bread and cookies, no one left her home hungry. She had a smile that brought sunshine to every room, making her a joy to be around. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her two sons: Ken (Rita) Helle of Dyersville, Loras (Glenda) Helle of Sergeant Bluff, IA, son-in-law, Jerome Heims of Ryan, daughter-in-law, Cindy Helle of Cedar Rapids, grandchildren: Russ (Dawn) Helle of Dyersville, Craig (Carrie) Helle of Des Moines, Jennifer Helle of Delhi, Rory (Molly) Heims of Centerville, Kurt (Suzanne) Heims of Manchester and Grant Helle (friend Roberta Amaral) of Hamburg, Germany great-grandchildren: Becca Ploessl and (friend Chase Breitbach), Bryce and Danielle Ploessl, Taylor and Josalyn Burlage, Grace, Kenny and Katie Helle, Heidi and Benson Heims, Nolan and Madelyn Heims and Luke Helle, siblings: Gladys Schemmel of Monticello, Hilda (Melvin) Reittinger of Dubuque, Sr. Julitta Deppe, OSF of Dubuque, in-laws, Doris Helle of Edgewood and Toots Bockenstedt of Luxemburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, two children: Dianne Heims and Robert Helle, siblings: William (Rosemary) Deppe, Lawrence (Helen and Norma) Deppe, Bertha (George) Klas and Leo Schemmel, in-laws: Vernon (Mildred) Helle and Eileen (Frank) Egloff; Anthony Helle and Cal Bockenstedt.
We would like to thank Hawkeye Care Center and Ellen Kennedy Living Center for the excellent care they gave Ardella the years she was there. We would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Fr. Dennis Quint for their help and support the last few days of Ardella’s life.
