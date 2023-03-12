MUSCATINE, Iowa — Dennis M. O’Neill, 76, of Muscatine, died on March 2nd.

Denny was born Jan 3, 1947, in Dubuque, the second of 13 children, to Jack and Dorothy (Daley) O’Neill. He joined the US Navy at age 16, returned to Dubuque and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1967. He moved to Muscatine in 1970, attended St. Ambrose College and earned a degree in history.

