MUSCATINE, Iowa — Dennis M. O’Neill, 76, of Muscatine, died on March 2nd.
Denny was born Jan 3, 1947, in Dubuque, the second of 13 children, to Jack and Dorothy (Daley) O’Neill. He joined the US Navy at age 16, returned to Dubuque and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1967. He moved to Muscatine in 1970, attended St. Ambrose College and earned a degree in history.
He worked at Miller Furniture and HON Industries in Muscatine, and with his wife Carol, owned and ran Stoney’s Bar & Grill in Atalissa. An avid golfer, he was a regular at the West Liberty Country Club. He was a crossword enthusiast, and a lifelong Hawkeyes and Cubs fan.
Recommended for you
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy McCleary, daughter Deirdre Jean, former wife Nancy DiMaria (Frankenberg), and former brother-in-law Jeff Ternes.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 31 years, Carol Meyers (Oetting), her two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his son, Dennis Patrick, his wife Maggie, their girls, Remy Bear and Rose Hudson, of Woodstock, N.Y.; his siblings, Pat (Darlene), Mary (Bill) Triervieler, Kathy Ternes, John (Jan), DeDe (Bill) Lester, Jeannie Gonzalez (Peter Silvestri), Vince (Terry), Sheila O’Neill (Jeff Wyse), Theresa (Dave) Heim, Sue (Richard) Wynne, Ann (Sean) O’Malley; special family member Deeg Gathuri; and many nieces and nephews. Denny will also be missed by his countless friends everywhere who affectionately referred to him as Stoney.
There will be celebration of life gatherings in Muscatine and in Dubuque this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.