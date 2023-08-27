CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — Vera Mae Greve, 83, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Accura Healthcare of Cascade. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Falcon Civic Center in Central City, Iowa. Private Family Inurnment will be held at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Central City is assisting the family.
Vera was born on May 24, 1940, in rural Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Burdette and Beulah (Elsbury) Romig. She was a 1958 graduate of Edgewood High School. On November 8, 1958, Vera was united in marriage to Robert Leo Greve at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Cascade, Iowa. Vera lovingly provided meals to the children at Camp Wapsie Y for 38 years before retirement in 2013. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, because family was number one in her life. She enjoyed birds, flowers, and her camp family. Vera will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Vera is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Cheryl Duckett of Central City, Mark (Carol) Greve of Iowa City, Iowa, and Joan (Steven) Clary of Central City; seven grandchildren, Dawn (Brian) Thornton, Justin (Tess) Duckett, Brandon (Chelsea) Duckett, Daniel (Krista) Clary, Matthew (Sam) Clary, Brittany (Will) McCarry, and Kylea Greve; six greatgrandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and several in-laws and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Leo Greve; son-in-law, Howard Duckett; great grandson, Emmett Clary; two sisters; and several in-laws.
Memorials in Vera’s memory may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque located at 1670 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002.