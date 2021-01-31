LIBERTY, Mo. — Leo Thomas “Mike” Oberfoell, 89, a 53-year resident of Liberty, passed away January 27, 2021, at Liberty Hospital.
Mike was born August 23, 1931, in Epworth, Iowa, one of eight children of Leroy and Marie (Sweeney) Oberfoell.
Mike worked many years in the lumber industry, including for Wickes Lumber in Mosby, Diamond Lumber in Lenexa, and finally Schutte Lumber in Kansas City, where he was proud to have calculated and planned for much of the lumber for Kansas City Zoo expansions. He was a lifelong Catholic and member of St. James parish in Liberty.
Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Barton) Oberfoell; siblings, Milton “Pinky” Oberfoell, Ione Engler, Francis “Ducky” Oberfoell and Patricia Brady; and grandsons, Luke Oberfoell and Michael Pullen.
Survivors include his children, Gerald “Gary” Oberfoell, Carrie Kasten, Tim Oberfoell (Darci), Darla Stokes (Mike) and Gregory Oberfoell (Carla); 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He also leaves sisters, Eileen Domas, Helen McDermott and Verna McDermott; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 6, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the church. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.