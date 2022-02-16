KEY WEST, Iowa — Jerry Hoerner, 61 of Key West, Iowa passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Sunday, February 13, 2022, following a sudden illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Saint Columbkille’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation for Jerry will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road where a family wake service will be held at 2:45p.m.
Jerry was born on October 25, 1960, in Dubuque, the son of Bob and Millie (Frederick) Hoerner. He grew up in Key West and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1979. Jerry married Marianne Welsh on August 21, 1982, at Saint Columbkille Church. Jerry also served on the Mount Olivet Cemetery Board Association.
Jerry was a drywall contractor by trade and an antique collector by passion. He owned and operated Hoerner Drywall and worked with many contractors and homeowners in the tri state area. He also was an avid collector of antiques or anything he thought he could make a dollar on. He loved to attend auctions and yard sales, always looking for a deal.
He was also a great outdoorsman and sportsman. He played baseball and softball his entire life, he also was an avid hunter and horseman and in his earlier days he participated in area rodeos. He was an avid Saint Louis Cardinal fan and especially proud of his uncle Joe who pitched for the Cardinals. He enjoyed playing cards and having a cold one at one of his favorite watering holes, with his many friends.
Jerry loved his family more than anything and could often be found helping out with his grandchildren, babysitting, getting them to school or attending one of their many ball games and dancing events. They were truly Grandpa’s pride and joy.
Jerry is survived by his wife Marianne; his three children Adam Hoerner, Callie (Bobby) Schauer, and Luke Hoerner; his grandchildren Dominic Hoerner, Faith Schauer, Brody Hoerner, Eddie Schauer, Isabelle Schauer, Paisley Hoerner, Ethan Hoerner, Wyatt Schauer and Blake Schauer. His siblings Julie (fiancé Leonel Vasquez) Hoerner-Lester, Ted (Stacy) Hoerner, Dan (Linda) Hoerner, Marianne Hoerner and Nancy (Al) Hoerner-Ronek; his aunts and uncles Ann (Bob) Lambe, Phyllis Hoerner, Sally Hoerner, Darlene (Donnie Schmitt) Hoerner, Jean Frederick, many nieces, nephews and wonderful cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Millie and a brother Tommy, along with his favorite dog Trixie, the best bird dog ever.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Finley Hospital ER, especially his amazing nurse Jennifer.
In lieu of flowers, a Jerry Hoerner memorial fund will be established.