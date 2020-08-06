MCGREGOR, Iowa — Diane Marie (Meyer) Kohlstedt, 67, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home in McGregor, IA, after a battle with cancer.
Diane was born on May 16, 1953, to Cletus and Marie (Cook) Meyer. She graduated from Leo High School in Holy Cross, IA, in 1971, and took courses at NICC in Peosta, IA, and Southwest Tech in Fennimore, WI.
Diane married the love of her life, John Kohlstedt, on August 12, 1978, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross, IA. Shortly thereafter, they started their family in Dyersville, where she provided in-home childcare. After moving to McGregor in 1991, she started as a line worker at MPC (Miniature Precision Components) in Prairie Du Chien, WI, and was later promoted to assistant supervisor before retiring in May 2019 after 27 years there.
She was a member of the Dubuque branch of the Catholic Knights and served as secretary for four years. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in McGregor, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, helped in planning several fall festivals, and assisted with funeral dinners when she could.
Diane loved visiting with family, enjoyed playing cards and socializing with friends and family. She also enjoyed gardening and watching birds, especially hummingbirds and cardinals. Both Diane and John loved taking trips together around the Midwest and spending time with their grandchildren.
Those blessed with cherished memories of Diane are her husband, John Kohlstedt; her children, Tom (Jill) Kohlstedt, of Lacrosse, WI, and Amy (Jeremy) Turgasen, of Altoona, IA; her four grandchildren, Cole and Evan Turgasen and Lucy and Violet Kohlstedt; brothers, James Sr. (Sandy) Meyer, of Guttenberg, IA, Gerald (Norma) Meyer, of Dubuque, IA; and sisters, Judy (Fred) Vorwald, of Manchester, IA, Laura (Al) Haas, of Dyersville, IA; brothers-in-law, Steve (Geralyn) Kohlstedt, of Richland Center, WI, Russell (Sandra) Kohlstedt, of St. Anthony, MN, Mike (Sharon) Kohlstedt, of Byron, IL, Jeff (Pam) Kohlstedt, of Monroe, WI; and sister-in-law, Kathy Kohlstedt Schroeder and Bruce Schroeder, of White Bear Lake, MN; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Marie (Cook) Meyer; her parents-in-law, Elmer and Florence (Mumm) Kohlstedt; and a niece, Dawn Meyer.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private funeral Mass and burial will be held for the family. A memorial to celebrate Diane’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to the McGregor Splash Pad Fund in care of the City of McGregor; the Clayton County Food Shelf, St. Olaf, IA; or the charity of your choice in honor of Diane.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.