HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Kathy R. Deason, 65, of Hopkinsville, formerly of Bernard, Iowa, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.

Tags

Recommended for you