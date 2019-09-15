David L. Timmerman, 77, of Platteville, Wis., died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home of natural causes. A celebration of David’s life will be at noon Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Dave was born on June 19, 1942, in Dickeyville, Wis., son of John and Lillian (Chase) Timmerman. Dave was united in marriage to Mary Schaefer on May 9, 1964, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. He graduated from Cuba City High School. He served in the United States Army. Dave worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 42 years, from 1965 to 2007, where he was a welder. After retirement he continued working at John Deere as a tour guide. He was a member of American Legion Post #42 and was passionate about horses.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; five children, Jodi (Sarah) Timmerman, Kathy Timmerman, David (Becky) Timmerman, Beth Anderson, and Amy (Michael) Basse; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Shirley Runde, Mary Kay Lawrence, Joan Timmerman and Janet Cottrell; one brother, John (Anna) Timmerman; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.