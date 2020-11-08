Peggy Maxine Trowbridge, 86, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Luther Manor following a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Private family services will be held at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Interment will be in Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Peggy was born October 25, 1934, in Bagley, WI, the daughter of Clifford and Blanche (Hampton) Pitzer. She married Ralph W. “Bill” Trowbridge on October 30, 1953, in Farley, IA and was married for 53 years before he preceded her in death on December 17, 2006.
Peggy was employed for 21 years as a machinist at Dubuque Stamp & Manufacturing. She was a past member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her home was a gathering place for family and friends. She was known for her kind heart, loving nature and her willingness to listen, give advice, and share a laugh. She enjoyed trying her luck with the slot machines and scratch-offs and was an avid shopper. She is lovingly known as the “Queen of QVC”. She will truly be missed by all.
Peggy is survived by her children, Jerry (Nancy) Trowbridge, of Rickardsville, Sandra (David) Lieb, of Dubuque, Barbara (Mark) Saunier, of Austin, TX, Dawn (Ron) Udelhofen, of Peosta, Beverly (Tom) Steuer, of Dubuque, and Robin (Randy) Breiner, of Durango, IA; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Nick (Ann) Pitzer, John Pitzer and Rick (Stephanie) Pitzer; one sister, Paula (Jim) Revenig; and her brother-in-law, Roger Trowbridge.
In addition to her husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; two great-grandsons, Mason Oberfoell and Devin Dress; three brothers, Gary, Harold and Clifford Pitzer; and three sisters, Mary Kramer, Beverly Spahn, and Donna Pitzer.
Memorials may be made to the Peggy Trowbridge memorial fund, and mailed to the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the Luther Manor staff for their care and compassion during the past five years and Hospice of Dubuque for their support during this difficult time.