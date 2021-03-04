BERNARD, Iowa — Janice Mary (Kinsella) Heister, 93, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 28, 2021, at her home in Bernard, Iowa.
A Visitation for Janice will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in North Garryowen, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation, and please refrain from hand shaking and hugs during this time. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Janice Heister Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in the Assumption Cemetery in (Silva Switch) rural Bernard, Iowa.
She was born at home on August 21, 1927, at her family home near South Garryowen, Iowa, daughter of William and Margaret (Reddin) Kinsella. She was a graduate of the class of 1945 from St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in Garryowen, Iowa. On June 11, 1945, she was united in marriage to John Heister at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa.
Janice was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Garryowen, Iowa
Those left to honor Janice’s memory include her five children, James (Janda) Heister, of Epworth, IA, Marilla ( Richard) Hoffmann, of La Motte, IA, Catherine (Bradley) Krausman, of Peosta, IA, Therese Heister and Michael Heister, both of Bernard, IA; 7 grandchildren, Michele (Timothy) Koopmann, Lisa (Christopher) Dresselhuys, Lara (Thomas) Osterhaus, Gina Heister, Nicole Krausman, Kelly (Drew) Daily, and Zachery Krausman; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Reuter, of Key West, IA; sisters-in-law, Patricia Kinsella, of Dubuque, IA, and Jean Heister, of Maquoketa, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 34 years, John “Jack” Heister, who passed away on February 26, 1979; her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Aloysius Heister; one brother, William “Bill” Kinsella; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clement Reuter, Sarah Hornby, Iliff (Edna) Heister, Daniel Heister, Howard (Florence) Heister, Louis (Wilma) Heister, Mathias (Lula Mae) Heister, Emma (August) Fontenoy, Calvin (Mabel) Heister, Charlene Hayward, and Melvin Heister.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Gloria Lenheart for all her kindness’s and sharing her homemade baked goods for mother.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.