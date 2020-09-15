WEST UNION, Iowa — Janette Stammeyer, 53, of West Union, Iowa, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church, St. Lucas, Iowa, with Rev. Nick Radloff as the Celebrant. There will also be a two-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Friday with a Rosary at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Luke Catholic Cemetery, St. Lucas. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, is helping the family with the arrangements.