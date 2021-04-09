HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Edward J. Hendricks, 81, of rural Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Father Bernard Rott will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, where there will be a rosary at 1:30 p.m. Friends may also call on Monday, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required during your time with the family. Memorials may be made to the Edward J. Hendricks Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Ed was born on April 20, 1939, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, son of Merlin and Margaret “Margie” (Wiegman) Hendricks. He was united in marriage to Jeanine Burlage on November 28, 1959, in Kieler, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2010. Ed farmed for 25 years and also worked as a carpenter. He was a “jack of all trades” where he could build and fix just about anything, with a keen memory of always being able to remember how he did it.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Ed was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He especially enjoyed his Bears season tickets with Jeanine for many years. When it was baseball season, Ed would either listen to or watch as many games as possible. Ed enjoyed playing any game of cards, especially a good game of euchre. He enjoyed going to Arlington Horse track in Chicago. He enjoyed tending to his garden. Ed especially loved spending time with his family, especially following his grandchildren in all of their school and sporting events.
Ed is survived by his three daughters, Pam (Brad) Brugger, Dr. Patti (Larry) Heer and Paula (Mike) Jansen; two sons, Ed (Carrie Jilek) Hendricks and Ted (Marietta) Hendricks; 13 grandchildren, Christina Brugger, Megan (Gabe) Michaels, Jesse and Jarred Heer, Heather (Tyler) Claringbole, Tyler (Brooke) Jansen, Haley (Damon Trainor) Jansen, Tanner Jansen, Garret, Sydney, Kennedy, Jordan and Jake Hendricks; five great-grandchildren, Oliver and Asher Claringbole and Harper, Hayden and Huntley Jansen; one sister, Mary Jo (Wayne) Copeland; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanine; daughter, Penny Jo Hendricks; and parents, Merlin and Margie Hendricks.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Tri-State Dialysis for the wonderful care they gave to Ed.