Beverly J. Atkinson, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Vernon C. Boge, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Patrick J. Deutmeyer, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Earl H. Edge, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 14, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Emerald A. Faulkner Sr., Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 545 Mill St., Bloomington, Wis.
Sherry L. Flack, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 103 Franklin St., Hanover.
Mary Lou Haferbecker, Largo, Fla. — Services: 10 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Thomas J. Herrig, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, St. Donatus Church, St. Donatus. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Faye E. Hoffman, Key West, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, St. Joseph Key West Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Richard Ingles, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Haley Ann Leffler, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mary Alice Pedley, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Jeannine N. Steinle, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to noon, Saturday, May 15, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Galena. Services: Noon Saturday at the church.
Richard J. Ties Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the funeral home.
Catherine Thompson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
John W. Welu, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.