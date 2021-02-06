CUBA CITY, Wis. — Malinda M. Dietzel, 81, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where there will be a Parish Rosary at 1:40 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing.
Malinda was born on June 20, 1939, in Menominee, Illinois, the daughter of Arthur and Loretta (Handfelt) Averkamp. She married Edmund Dietzel on July 15, 1958, in Menominee, Illinois. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this coming July.
Malinda was the best wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She was a very loving person who always put others first and welcomed everyone to her table with an extra plate of food. Malinda was always cooking, baking, gardening and working on the farm. She enjoyed playing cards, puzzle books and embroidery.
Survivors include her husband, Edmund; six daughters, Karen Jensen, Cuba City, Sharon (Jim) Steines, Platteville, Nancy (Tim) Bell, Hazel Green, Lisa (Tim) Schuster, Cuba City, Cindy (Roy) Seifert, Muscoda, Wis., and Chris (Steve) Evers, Dane, Wis.; two sons, David (Lisa) Dietzel, Maquoketa, Iowa, and Steve (Mary Lou) Dietzel, Cuba City; 24 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren with four on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kevin; four grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Ann, and Brian Jensen; a son-in-law, Jeff Jensen; and siblings, Norbert (Patricia) Averkamp, Celina Houtakker, Dorrance (Susie) Averkamp, and Merol Averkamp.
The family wishes to thank the Dickeyville Rescue Squad, Hospital at Southwest Health in Platteville, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, and SSM Health at Home.
In lieu of flowers, a Malinda M. Dietzel Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.