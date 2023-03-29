Hazel Rose Knaeble passed away on March 8, 2023, at Luther Manor.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque, IL where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of mass. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
She was born on March 31, 1929, the daughter of Elmer and Anna Helbing at their home in Dickeyville, WI. She married Jim Knaeble, had four children, and was a stay-at-home mom. Hazel was a hard worker all her life and over the years was employed at the Dubuque Packing Company, the 3 Mile House, Brian’s Supper Club, and the Silver Eagle. Also, she and her partner and dearest friend Leroy “Buzz” Risley owned and operated a bar and restaurant, The Lucky Four. Hazel and her friend Betty Dreessens ran a cleaning business, The Happy Housekeepers. After she retired, she would faithfully visit family and friends at area hospitals and assisted care facilities. Hazel also volunteered at Manor Care, setting up the altar for Mass every Sunday plus helping with the social after the services. She was a great friend to everyone she met and was the world’s best grandmother. Her grandkids were her life, and they all knew this. They will fondly remember all the Saturday nights and holidays that were spent at her house.
Hazel is survived by her two daughters, Linda (Jack) Nachtman, and Debi (Don) Klauer, and two sons, Dave (Sandy) Knaeble, and Dan Knaeble, and a special friend, Leroy “Buzz” Risley, eleven grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter, two nieces, Randa Derby, Mary Ann McGrane, and special friend, Carol Tressel who loved and cared for our mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, twelve siblings, and their spouses, her former husband, her mother and father-in-law Edward and Marie Knaeble, and sister and brother-in-law Geraldine and Don “Ollie” Oliver.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Luther Manor for taking such great care of our mom. They would refer to her as their “Sweet Hazel”. Thank you to Hospice for being there for her and to Dr. Sara Loetscher for her care.
