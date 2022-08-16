REWEY, Wis. — Eugene D. Myers, age 73, of Rewey, WI passed away on Friday August 12, 2022, at his residence in his favorite chair watching TV with his wife, three fur babies, Spot, Jackson, and Sophie all by his side from an apparent heart attack. He was born on December 17, 1948, in Dodgeville. Eugene was the youngest son of Loyal “Allie Oop” and Anita “Babe” (Williams) Myers.
He grew up in Livingston and in his younger years, took tap dance lessons, and was a boy scout and enjoyed playing with his friends. Later he got the nickname of Gene, Gene, the Dancing Machine and loved to do the “Wipe Out”. He attended Iowa-Grant High School and was to graduate in 1968 but was in a bad car accident so he went back in 1969 to get his diploma. On February 1, 1969, he married his soulmate Barbara Fortney, and they were blessed with two wonderful sons: Dave and Billy Jack.
Eugene worked for the Livingston Autobody, Kelly Springfield Tire Co. and at John Deere in Dubuque for 30 years until his retirement. He was also a member of the Livingston-Clifton Fire Department for 42 Years.
He loved camping, driving his motorhome to numerous Nascar races, Green Bay Packer games, salmon fishing, and going to Sturgis on his 88 Harley Davidson, and daily road trips. Eugene was an excellent carpenter and was extremely proud of the things that he was able to do. He constructed birdhouses, creating his “Man Cave” and his 30 x 30 ft letters on the hillside saying MYERS. Over the years, Gene and Barb planted over 400 trees together on their property. One of his pride and joys was his 1988 Harley Davidson. As the years passed and his health declined, he made the decision to turn his bike into a trike so he could still enjoy it. Gene was known to go through a few car horns as he honked and waved as he and Barb took daily road trips together throughout the area.
Eugene is survived by his wife of over 53 years Barb, son Dave (Lynn) Myers, grandson Jeff (Paisley) Myers, great grandson Austin, brother Denny (Diane) Myers, sisters-in-law Donna Myers, Joyce Pederson, Liz Bartle, Jeanette Hull (Clet Russell) Patty Fortney, Lupe Hernandez, and nieces and nephews.
Eugene was preceded in death by his son Billy Jack, daughter-in-law Carolyn Myers, parents Babe and Allie Oop, father and mother in-law Orville and Alice Fortney, brothers Paul and Bruce Myers, brothers-in-laws Jim Bartle, Dave Hull, Jack Fortney, Joe Smith, and nieces Amy Dolan and Tami Myers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday August 18, 2022, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort, WI with burial to follow in the Rock Church Cemetery rural Livingston, WI. Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 P.M. on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at the funeral home in Montfort and from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.
