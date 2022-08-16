REWEY, Wis. — Eugene D. Myers, age 73, of Rewey, WI passed away on Friday August 12, 2022, at his residence in his favorite chair watching TV with his wife, three fur babies, Spot, Jackson, and Sophie all by his side from an apparent heart attack. He was born on December 17, 1948, in Dodgeville. Eugene was the youngest son of Loyal “Allie Oop” and Anita “Babe” (Williams) Myers.

He grew up in Livingston and in his younger years, took tap dance lessons, and was a boy scout and enjoyed playing with his friends. Later he got the nickname of Gene, Gene, the Dancing Machine and loved to do the “Wipe Out”. He attended Iowa-Grant High School and was to graduate in 1968 but was in a bad car accident so he went back in 1969 to get his diploma. On February 1, 1969, he married his soulmate Barbara Fortney, and they were blessed with two wonderful sons: Dave and Billy Jack.

