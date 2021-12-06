DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Larry L. Kramer, 56, of Dyersville, died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you