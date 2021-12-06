Larry L. Kramer Telegraph Herald Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Larry L. Kramer, 56, of Dyersville, died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dyersville-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence Police: 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Dads step up to fill roles in Dubuque ballet performances Authorities: Man faces drug charges after alleged burglary attempt in Jackson County Death in a world of vaccines: With COVID-19 being preventable, why is the toll still ticking?