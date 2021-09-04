Lorraine K. Muenster, 93, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

