EARLVILLE, Iowa — Diane F. Dunkel, 84 of Earlville, Iowa passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate with Deacon Roger Riesberg assisting.
Diane was born on October 31, 1937 in Tucson, Arizona, the daughter of Manuel and Patricia (Clark) Matas. She met Herbert Dunkel in LA while he was stationed on the USS Los Angeles. They married on September 1, 1955 in Denver, Colorado. They later moved back to the area to raise their family in Earlville, Iowa.
Diane was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved every moment spent with her family. She enjoyed quilting and tending to her flower garden that was enjoyed by all who drove by her home. She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and Legion Auxiliary in Dyersville. She donated her time to many other organizations and functions through the years.
Survivors include her children: Herbert “Nic” (Pam) Dunkel of Black Earth, WI, Henry (fiance, Jan Kuffer) Dunkel of McKean, PA, Randy (Nicole) Dunkel of West Des Moines, David (Cindy) Dunkel of Dyersville, Kathy Waechter of Waterloo, Susan (Brad) Huber of Hopkinton, Debra (Curt) Masbruch of Hartland, WI and Emily Dunkel of West Des Moines, 21grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Vorwald.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and parents-in-law, daughter-in-law, Shari Dunkel, son-in-law, Brian Waechter; in-laws: Jim, Bernard, Nick, Laverne, and Fr. Henry Dunkel, Helen Bonert, Ruth Stronck, and Eileen Sperfslage.
The family would like to thank the Hospice staff at Care Initiatives and the staff at Regional Medical Center.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
