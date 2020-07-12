Irene Marie Blaser, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 7, 2020.
Private family gathering and service will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Irene was born on October 5, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Vernida (Klinkenberg) Wall. She married the love of her life, David Blaser Sr., on October 7, 1967.
Irene enjoyed playing cards, camping and sewing on different projects. Irene loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and especially enjoyed spending time with them and her friends.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Jon) Sauser, of Farley, David (Trisha) Blaser Jr. and Tracy (Jasen) Otting, both of Dubuque; her grandchildren, CJ, Cassie, Allison, Ashley, Jade, Bailey, Madisyn, Landon and Ellie Kate; one great-grandchild, Roman; her siblings, Karen McClain, Jim (Kay) Wall, Judy (Joe) Daack, Steve Wall, Tom (Kathy) Wall and Rita (Dave) Melssen; sisters-in-law Connie Wall, Lisa Wall and Margaret Blaser; family friend, Jack Swenson; and her canine companion, Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dave Blaser Sr.; a daughter, Tina; brothers, Joe and Jerry Wall; and brother-in-law, Ron Blaser.
An Irene Marie Blaser memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank all their friends and family members for all their support.