HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Kenneth L. Wiederholt, 85, of Hazel Green, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill.