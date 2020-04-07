SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Rita Claire (Antonine) Dorner, O.P., died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Dominican Motherhouse, Sinsinawa.
Private services will be held.
Sister Rita Claire ministered throughout her life as a talented musician and liturgist, serving at parishes and schools in Wisconsin (Milwaukee, Madison, Cottage Grove), Minnesota (Faribault), and California (San Jose). After earning graduate degrees in religious studies, she ministered at Santa Clara University (Calif.) from 1983 to 2001, serving at various times as faculty and director of the graduate program in Pastoral Studies. Her final ministry was as liturgist for her Sisters at St. Dominic Villa.
Rita Claire was born in Chicago, Ill., February 16, 1931, to Anton and Marie (Drexler) Dorner.
She is survived by nieces; and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey Funeral Home, Cuba City, is handling arrangements.