GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Dennis Duwe, 73, passed away on October 19, 2020, due to complications of a yearlong battle with squamous cell bladder cancer.
Dennis was born on October 23, 1946. He was born and raised in Guttenberg, IA, and graduated from Guttenberg High School. After graduation he went to barber school. He joined the Navy and became the ship barber. He served his country for 2 years with tours in the Mediterranean and the Philippines.
While in the Navy he married Rose Hinzman on July 29, 1968. They resided in North Fork, VA, until his discharge. Rose and Dennis had two sons, Mark and Paul.
After his time in the Navy, he continued his barbering in Dubuque and in his own shop in Garnavillo. When long hair came into style he worked at John Deere, in Dubuque, until he was laid off. He sold Combine Insurance, and later became a salesman and sales manager at Brown’s Sales and Leasing. Rose passed away in March of 1994. He married Dianne Oberbroeckling on May 5, 1995, and moved to Luxemburg. He also had the privilege of becoming a father to Dianne’s 3 daughters.
In the past years he started his own real estate appraisal business, and also started driving school bus for West Dubuque.
Dennis’ faith was very important to him. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Guttenberg. He served as an elder, and as the president of the congregation for many years. He also served on the board of District East Missouri Synod.
He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, and attended many games. He enjoyed playing cards and golfing.
He is survived by his 95-year-old parents, Duane and Eldora Duwe; His wife of 25 years, Dianne; his granddaughter, Addy Duwe; and his special daughters, Kris (Jim) Oswald, of Coggon, Karri (Joe) Kruser, of Marion, and Nichole (Aaron) Walters, of Brentwood, TN. Their families, Jake (Nicole), Alissa, and Luke Oswald, Alex, Elliot, Elaina, and Corbin Kruser, Raven, Sienna and Raina Walters. Sisters Dottie (Doug) Nefzger, Diane (Chris) Juran, nieces Kate, Sara, Megan and nephew Nick. Brothers and sisters in law, Marv (Norma) Deutmeyer, Jerry (Jan) Deutmeyer, Rich (Helen) Deutmeyer, Mary Frommung, Grace Clemen, Phyllis Errthum, Bob (Donna) Hinzman, Rick (Deb) Hinzman, Shirley Leleifeld, Pat (Terry) Meyer, Mary (George) Harbaugh, Joan Hinzman and Linda Hinzman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; his son Mark, in September 1992; and his son Paul, in May 2012.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020. Private funeral service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church at 11:00a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, Rev. Andrew Preus officiating. Interment will be at Guttenberg City Cemetery, Guttenberg, IA.
The family asks that everyone attending the visitation and funeral services be required to wear a mask.