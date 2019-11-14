WEST UNION, Iowa — Robert Scott, 84, of West Union, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home in West Union.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. with a 1 p.m. Prayer Service at Holy Name Parish Center, West Union, Iowa, and one hour before Mass at the church on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union, Iowa, with Rev. Joseph M. Schneider as the celebrant. Military rites will follow the Mass on Monday at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Chatfield, Minn.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.