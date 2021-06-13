GODFREY, Ill. — James Philip Cody, 72, of Godfrey, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, IL.
The Mass of Christian Burial for James will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque, with Father Tom McDermott as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour before the Mass, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa. The Mass will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
James was born May 4, 1949, in Dubuque, the son of Thomas James and Ann Murphy Cody.
James lived and worked at Beverly Farm in Godfrey.
Survivors include one aunt, Ellen Murphy Flood, of Corpus Christi, TX; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Cody and Ann Murphy Cody Ginder and his stepfather, John Ginder, and his sister, Jane Cody.
Memorials have been established for Albrecht Acres and Beverly Farm Foundation.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting James’ obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.