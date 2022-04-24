Gary Joseph Smith, 79, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on April 20, 2022, at 9:54 am at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, Dubuque, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Holy Family Church, New Melleray with Fr. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. For further obituary information please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Gary was born in Dubuque, IA, on February 24, 1943, to his parents, Leonard Thomas Smith and Monica (Clemen) Smith. Gary was raised in Peosta, IA on the family farm with his seven brothers and sisters.
Gary graduated from Peosta High School, Class of 1961. Gary married Carol Ann (Bakey) on June 27, 1964, at Holy Family Church, New Melleray, IA. Gary was proudly employed for 48-years at John Deere Dubuque Works as THE third shift toolmaker.
Gary was a member of the UAW Local 94 Union, Brotherhood of Teamsters and Elks Lodge. Gary also enjoyed his experiences as the team bus driver for The Gentlemen of Dubuque Rugby club.
He is survived by his son, Dan Smith and his wife Jennifer (Helle) Smith, Dubuque, and their children, Cole and Gabriella. His daughter, Dana Holthaus, and her husband Brad Holthaus, Dubuque, and their children Isabella and Sophia. Brothers, Leonard Thomas “Lonnie” Smith II, and Christopher (Mary Beth) Smith. Sisters, Mary Helen (Richard) Goss, Laura Smith. Cousin Grayson (Janet) Smith. Brother-in-laws Richard (Keiko) Bakey, Gene “Mud” Bakey, John (Ruth) Bakey, Mark Beckman, Mike Breen and Don Hentges. Sister in-law Juanita Bakey and many loving nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann (Bakey) Smith, his father Leonard, mother Monica (Clemen) Smith, and their stillborn baby. His stepmother and aunt, Innocence Ann (Clemen) Smith, brother David Smith, sisters Diane Hentges and Karen Smith. His father-in-law James Bakey, mother-in-law Bernice (Cavanaugh) Bakey, brother-in-law Jerry (Juanita) Bakey, and sisters-in-law, Mary (Bakey) Breen, Darlene (Bakey) Beckman and Kay (Gene) Bakey.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be honoring the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The family would like to extend gratitude and a heartfelt thank you to the outstanding care and support provided by the doctors, nurses, and staff from UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital, ICU, Dubuque, IA. The following individuals went above and beyond to treat and comfort Gary. Thank you, Dr. Braden Powers, Dr. Alexander Chung, Dr. John Whalen and Dr. Tauseef Kahn. Thank you to the AMAZING nursing team: Michele, Jenna, Jess, Tanya, Diane, Gloria, and Sarah. Thank you to Chaplain Claudia Dorsch and Father Rodney Allers.