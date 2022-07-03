Kennedy Elizabeth Elskamp, 17, beloved and cherished daughter of Tony and Lisa Elskamp (Kot) and loving sister to Carter, gained her wings and was called home to eternal paradise with her best friend Chloe Lucas on July 1, 2022, the result of an automobile accident.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Key West Church from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8th at the Church of the Nativity with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow St. Andrew Parish Cemetery, 101 Church St. in Tennyson, WI.
Kennedy was born on June 28, 2005, to proud parents Tony and Lisa Elskamp and joyful grandparents Kathy and Gary Elskamp and Darlene and John Kot.
She became a big sister in 2009 when her brother Carter was born. Kennedy loved spending time with her family on vacation, camping, and had many special memories with her grandpa (Papa) Gary, who was waiting for her at the gates of Heaven.
Her other favorite activities included shopping for deals, going to country concerts, and being with friends.
She was deeply loved and had many special times with her aunts and uncles: Julie and Larry Bies, Andy and Kimberly Elskamp, and Thresia Elskamp, and cousins: Addison and Chase Bies, Elizabeth, Emma, and Drew Elskamp, and Becky and Adam Stroube. Her special friends Chloe, Cece, Clara, Abbie, and Greg.
Kennedy was beloved by her family, friends, and many classmates. She was bright, caring, and thoughtful and brought much joy to the lives of those who love her. For those who knew Kennedy, they knew the love she had for her mom. They were the best dynamic duo ever.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Fire & EMS along with the Dubuque Police and Sheriff Dept. for all their care, kindness and compassion. They especially want to thank all their family, friends, neighbors and the community for the outpouring of support during such a difficult time.
