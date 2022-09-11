LONG GROVE, Iowa — Memorial services for Dale Ambrosy, 57, of Long Grove, Iowa, will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 13, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Eldridge, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Monday, September 12 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Eldridge, IA.
Dale passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home. Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, is assisting family with arrangements.
Dale was born on December 15, 1964, in Bellevue, Iowa, son of Ronald and Doris (Kilburg) Ambrosy. He married Tresha Gebauer on June 10, 1995, in Long Grove, Iowa. He graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1983. He worked for Lovewell Fence for 40 years and farmed in Long Grove. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and socializing with friends. He never met a stranger. Another large focus of his time was spending time at his shed working on his many projects. He was always willing to help anyone in need and always paid it forward.
Survivors include his wife, Tresha, of Long Grove, IA, sons, Austin (Justine) Ambrosy and Conner Ambrosy of Long Grove, IA, daughter, Ronald and Doris Ambrosy of Dubuque, parents, Karlee (Tristin) Bradley of Eldridge, grandchildren, Beckett, Ruger, Lynlee, and Joy, siblings, Linda (Mark) Schroeder, Lorin (Denise) Ambrosy, Diane (Dave) Michels and Lynn (Aimee) Ambrosy, in-laws, Beverly Koppes, Tamela Gebauer and Trina (Tony) Blair and numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorials may be made to the family which will go to Donor Life Iowa. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis — Chambers.com.
