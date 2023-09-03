Dorothy Mary Kress Lahey Wolf, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center surrounded by her loving family.

To honor Dorothy’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown, Iowa, with Rev. Tyler C. Raymond officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

