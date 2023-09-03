Dorothy Mary Kress Lahey Wolf, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Dorothy’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown, Iowa, with Rev. Tyler C. Raymond officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
Dorothy was born on May 11, 1943, in Sherrill, Iowa, daughter of Arthur J. and Henrietta (Frederick) Kress.
Dorothy graduated from school in Sherrill and Dubuque. She went to the Mercy School of Nursing and became a registered nurse after graduating in July of 1964. On September 26, 1964, she married her husband Eugene F. Lahey. They farmed in the Balltown area until his passing on March 4, 1986. Dorothy remarried Donald Wolf on December 30, 2005, and gained a bonus family. Sadly, Donald passed away on December 14, 2018. Dorothy loved her immediate and extended families. She worked in the nursing profession for 44 years, spending the last 25 years with Holy Family Hall at Mount St. Francis in Dubuque. Dorothy also made beads out of rose petals creating memorial rosaries for many people since 1988. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing euchre, visiting and spending time with family and friends. Her faith was extremely important to her. Dorothy will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Dorothy’s memory include her children, Frank (Lori) Lahey, Sherrill, IA, Tina (Steve) Hefel, Lodi, WI, Tim (Amy) Lahey, Sherrill, IA, Theresa (Scott) Ostwinkle, Farley, IA, Greg (Trish) Lahey, Ed (Megan) Lahey and Tony (Jody) Lahey, all of Sherrill, IA; her 6 bonus children, Cathy (Mark) Dupont, Balltown, IA, Randy (Lisa) Wolf, Dallas Center, IA, Jeanie Delaney, Dubuque, IA, Joan (Bob) Dupont, Dubuque, IA, Lorie (Jim) Schmitt, Sherrill, IA and Connie (Brian) Feldman, Sherrill, IA; 21 grandchildren, 17 bonus grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Wayne Lavigne, Hoffman Estates, IL; 4 brothers, Paul Kress, Dubuque, IA, Norbert (Shirley) Kress, Zwingle, IA, Leo (Betty) Kress, Sherrill, IA and Jim (Janet) Kress, Sherrill, IA; a sister-in-law, Cindy Kress, Dubuque, IA; her in-laws, Mary (Donald) Brimeyer, Dubuque, IA, Melita (Lyal) Pfieler, Rickardsville, IA, Leon Wolf, Rickardsville, IA, Alice Cook, Bernard, IA, Carolyn (Jim) Pimlott, Cedar Rapids, IA and Darlene Schmitt, Holy Cross, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Eugene Lahey and Donald Wolf; a daughter, Monica Lavigne; a sister, Anna Mae (Ralph) Welter; a brother, Arthur “A.J.” Kress; 3 sisters-in-law, Frances Kress, Patricia McCann and Rosie Wolf; 2 brothers-in-law, Dale Cook and Willis Schmitt; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dorothy’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for the outstanding care they provided for Dorothy.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Dorothy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dorothy Lahey Wolf Family.