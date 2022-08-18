CUBA CITY, Wis. — Patrick J. “Pat” Murray, 87, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

Pat was born on February 25, 1935 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of Nicholas and Cora (Kendall) Murray. He graduated from Cuba City High School. He married Nancy Lee Driscoll on November 1, 1952 at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.