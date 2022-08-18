CUBA CITY, Wis. — Patrick J. “Pat” Murray, 87, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Pat was born on February 25, 1935 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of Nicholas and Cora (Kendall) Murray. He graduated from Cuba City High School. He married Nancy Lee Driscoll on November 1, 1952 at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Pat was born on the family land and was proud to have lived there his entire life. Pat drove trucks for Brigg’s Transportation for over 20 years. In 1979, he started his own transportation business, Murray & Sons Transportation, with his sons Doug and Greg. Pat was a passionate Notre Dame fan, and also followed the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Spending time with family was important to Pat. He especially enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities, fishing and hunting with them, and hosting family gatherings with his wife.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Lee Murray, Madison, WI; his children, Vicki (Al) Bolz, Necedah, WI, Greg (Chris) Murray, Monroe, WI, Tim (Kris) Murray, Waunakee, WI, and Fern (Doran) Steiner, Monroe, WI; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Kendal Murray and Doug Murray; and 13 siblings.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Heritage Middleton, Vista West of Madison and Brighton Hospice for their care of Pat.
