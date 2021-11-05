Gary L. Kennedy, 73, of 2400 Winterwood Drive, passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Gary will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date in Asbury Cemetery.
Gary was born May 12, 1948, in Dubuque, the son of George and Lavonne Kennedy. On April 27, 1968, he wed the love of his life Kathleen “Kathy” Farni in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Gary worked construction from a very young age for his dad’s business. He continued in his dad’s footsteps with his business, Gary Kennedy Construction. In addition to building hundreds of houses in Asbury and Dubuque, Gary had several other business ventures throughout the years, including Tri-State Truss, Tri-State R.V. Sales, and The Country View Motel. His last business endeavor was buying Xavier Hospital with his dad and converting it to a Retirement Complex, Windsor Park, which he helped run until his retirement in 2012.
Gary was a dirt track racing car owner and fan. He was honored as an inductee into the Dubuque Fairgrounds Hall of Fame in 2020. Gary and Kathy enjoyed cruises and taking trips to Las Vegas, Florida, Arizona, and Mexico. Gary loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Gary enjoyed golfing in his retirement and was known to throw a golf club from time to time. He was a loyal New York Yankee fan. He loved Mexican food, red vines licorice, Diet Coke and putting ketchup on his pizza.
Those surviving to cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Kathy, of Dubuque; four sons, Gary (Christine) Kennedy, Jeff (Stacy) Kennedy, Joey (Amanda) Kennedy and Danny (Jody) Kennedy; two daughters, Lisa (Lenny) Kemp and Mary Ann (Jamie) Coates; 22 grandchildren, Ashley (Adam), Kaytee (Mickey), Brooke, Megan, Jenna, Matthew, Luke, Emma, Allison, Hallie, Nick, Maci, Gracelyn, Natalie, Ava, Payton, Ella, Sophia, Karli, Nicole, Stella and Kenlee; four great-grandsons, Will, Tommy, Hank and Mack; two sisters, Barbara (Chuck) Martelle and Georgia (Tim) Schmit; three brothers, Patrick (Patricia) Kennedy, Richard (Daisy) Kennedy and Robert (Latrelle) Kennedy; a sister-in-law, Cindy Farni and a brother-in-law, Buck (Linda) Farni.
A special thank you to the Asbury Fire Department and Mercy Medical Center Emergency Department for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.