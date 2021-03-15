Zachary W. Brunton, Muscoda, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at the funeral home.
Joan M. Genz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Ronald G. Harris, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Virginia Johnson, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Eleanor McGrath, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Barbara Mohning, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 10:55 a.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo.
Robert W. Otting, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Maggie E. Pearce, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Michael J. Stohlmeyer, East Moline, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, Christ the King Church, Moline, Ill., and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Church, Moline.
Leo L. Trumm, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Resurrection: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
David J. Weber, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.