GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Linda K. Dohse Caspersen, 68, of Garnavillo, died on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Garnavillo, where services will follow at 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you