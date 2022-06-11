PEOSTA, Iowa — John K. Freiburger III, 73, of Peosta, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray.

Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in New Melleray.

