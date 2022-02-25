Ronald J. “Ron” Kuhl, age 79, of Dubuque, passed away at 12:00 noon, on Monday, February 21, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque. To celebrate Ron’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, at Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Ron was born on July 24, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Irenus and Edna (Simon) Kuhl.
Ron was a committed son, big brother, fun uncle, and a Godfather many times over. Ron never married but he lived a full life with family, friends and sports activities. His kindness and commitment were in full display as he took exceptional care of his mom and dad in their later years of life. After they passed, he gave special care to three uncles, an aunt, and a family friend. As a big brother, he looked after his two sisters and brother. Just being there for his siblings meant a sense of security and a loving touch. As an uncle he was fun be cause he said and did things that their parents would not have thought of. When he became the favorite person to be a Godfather his commitment was serious and sincere.
But Ron also loved sports. Professional baseball, college football and college basketball were his favorites even though he watched other sports when his favorites were not available. Everyone who knew Ron knew he was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He was a football and basketball season ticket holder for decades and made his presence known in the stands with all his Hawkeye gear. If you were new to an Iowa game with Ron, he made a point to show you his brick from his Iowa donations. But being charitable was not limited to Iowa Hawkeyes — if you asked Ron he probably would contribute.
A commitment to career was also important to Ron. After graduating from Wahlert High School in 1961, he worked various jobs before serving as a radio operator in the U.S. Army at a Stuttgart, Germany army base. After discharge, he moved to Hollywood, California and earned his first-class FCC license through Don Martin School of Broadcasting. He retained this license throughout his life. While going to broadcasting school, he worked as a souvenir salesman at Dodger stadium and as an usher at Grauman’s Chinese Theater. After a brief career as a technician at a small Wisconsin TV station, he decided to go back to school and earn an associate degree in business. While going to business school in Milwaukee he worked as a security guard. After all these experiences he decided to move back to Dubuque and take a job at John Deere as a security guard. His duties also included being a first responder and a fireman. This job was his favorite. He became his union’s treasurer and remained in this post even after retirement. His visits to the union national conventions were highlights of his career.
Retirement for Ron meant going to every family function possible, going to every Iowa football game and basketball game possible, listening to and watching every sporting event on radio/TV that caught his interest and volunteering to read the Telegraph Herald on a radio station for the legally blind. Ron also enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and talking to his numerous friends around town. Weekly discussions about sports with specific friends was a happy time for Ron and boy did he know his stuff! He was seen many times around the local casinos, talking to people and doing some gambling. His last two years found him with health problems that he took in stride and reminded everyone that it is important to take one day at a time.
Ron, you will be remembered by your friends and relatives one day at a time.
Those left to cherish Ron’s memory include his siblings, Marilyn (David) Martin, Denton, TX, Carol (Gerry) Haxmeier, Dubuque, IA and Jim (Linda) Kuhl, Plover, WI; his nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews, Lori Schulte, Caitlyn and Connor Schulte, Oswego, IL, Shari (Brent) Waak, Adam, Brandon and Coby Waak, St. Croix Falls, WI, Shelley (fiancé Ken Hancock) Hinke, Justin Foust, Cody (Shandra) Foust, Nikki Foust, Dubuque, IA, Pam (Bryan) McCarron, Evalyn Flowers, Lindsay (fiancé Cameron Schmidt) McCarron, Dubuque, IA, Jessi (Brian) Recker, Isabella Garcia, Dubuque, IA, Alethia (Ian) Parnell and Scott Parnell, Dallas, TX, Elizabeth (Tom) Switzer, Alex, Milo, Violet and Ivy Switzer, San Mateo, CA, Zachary (Dawn) Martin, Kai and Maya Martin, Lakewood, CO and Benjamin Martin and Josephine Martin, Austin, TX; and several cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Chandra Hinke; a great nephew, Garrett Theisen; and a brother-in-law, Stan Hinke.
Ron’s family would like to thank all of the staff members on 3rd floor and the ICU at MercyOne for all of their outstanding care.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ron Kuhl Family, and will be given to one of Ron’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.