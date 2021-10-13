Fern A. Boever, Sarasota, Fla. — Visitation: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at the church.
David W. Brown, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Elkader.
Blayne K. Budde, Panama City, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Thomas J. Crouch, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Janice J. Freese, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Justine C. Herzog, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gladys A. Koelker-Overman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of resurrection: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Beverly R. Miller, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, Steeple Square.
Barney J. Morgan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: Following Mass until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Russell Schetgen, Santa Teresa, N.M. — Committal service: Noon, Saturday, Oct. 16, Mueller Chapel at Linwood Cemetery.
Angela M. Schroeder, Magnolia, Texas — Remembrance gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Patricia Steinle, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Delores M. Wiederholt, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.