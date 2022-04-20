GALENA, Ill. — Jane M. Bastian, 84, of Galena, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.
To celebrate Jane’s Life, family and friends may visit from 4 — 7 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, April 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Galena.
She was born at Bowden Furnace near Council Hill on September 10, 1937, to Wallace and Albertha (Heim) Fellenzer. She was raised on the family farm with her two siblings, Richard, and Wayne. Jane graduated from Galena High School in 1955. She married Dale Bastian on June 25, 1955, at St. Michaels Church enjoying 41 years of marriage until his passing in 1997. Jane was a wife, mother, and homemaker until the late 60’s when she began what would become a career on Galena’s Main Street for over 50 years. She started working at the Paradise, then owned by Irwin “Race” Kraemer, where she learned many skills that enabled her to purchase the Lamplighter in 1970 with her mother and brother. For the next ten years, hundreds of daily specials, pizzas, and sandwiches would be served to loyal patrons, as well as many cocktails and beers. When her mom retired, they sold the business and Jane continued to maintain her career presence on Main Street through the years at Benjamins, The Galena Elks, The DeSoto House Hotel, and at her daughter Lisa’s Store, From Head-to-Toe Sportswear until she retired in 2016. Jane enjoyed crocheting colorful afghans and warm cozy slippers. Socializing with friends and acquaintances was a favorite pastime. She took great pride in maintaining her yard with her John Deere mower. She enjoyed her pickup truck and often cruised Main Street to see what was happening about town. Galena’s Main Street was her life’s love. There was the right way, the wrong way, and Jane’s way.
Those left to cherish Jane’s memory, two daughters, Dianne Phillips, and Lisa (Don “DJ” Johnston) Bastian; brother, Wayne (Bobbie) Fellenzer, brother-in-law, David Bastian, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dale, brother, Richard Fellenzer; son-in-law, David Phillips, her mother and father-in-law, Leslie and Carrie Bastian; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (James) Laity and Shirley (Orville) Johnson; brother-in-law, Vernon (Pauline) Bastian; and Bobbi Bastian (David’s wife).
Special thanks to Dr. Liaboe and Nurse Trish at Grand River Medical, and the dedicated professionals at Hospice of Dubuque---especially Becky and Jessica—for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jane to Hospice of Dubuque, The Galena Foundation, or a Pet Shelter of choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com