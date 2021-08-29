DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kim Kathleen Renier, 66, of Davenport, Iowa passed away April 17, 2021 due to natural causes in her home. Kim was born October 30, 1954 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Guy Kenniker Sr. and Doris (Schoenthal) She married Mark G. Renier on May 23, 1981 in Dubuque, Iowa.
Kim graduated Dubuque Senior High School in 1972. She embarked on a life long business career. She was employed at Regency Thermographers for 7 years as an account executive. In 1981 she accepted a management position at Payless Shoe Source in Dubuque. In 1985 she became the comptroller for the former Renier Co. d.b.a. Renier’s TV-Stereo-Video located in Warren Plaza. In 1988 she was promoted to executive vice-president of Renier Co. During her employment at Renier Co., Kim became well known not only in the Dubuque business community but throughout the US consumer electronics industry for her appearance and razor sharp business ability. In 1992 Kim left Renier Co. In 1993 she launched her own company “Frozen in Time” marketing her self created products via the internet to both domestic and international clients.
A lifelong passion of Kim’s was roller skating. She was quite talented in this endeavor and spent many an hour in this activity with her father and daughter.
She is survived by her former husband, Mark G. Renier of Dubuque, Ia., daughter, Natalie Nicole of San Mateo, Calif, and brother Guy Kenniker Jr. of Dubuque, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents Guy Sr. and Doris Kenniker & son Corey Hines. Special consideration to her very close cousins Candace Kelley (Breiner) and Pam Schumacher(Breiner).