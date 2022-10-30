MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Joyce S. (Zahina) Thul, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:20 p.m., on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. In keeping with Joyce’s wishes there will not be a public visitation or service. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

Joyce was born on September 27, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Fred and Agnes (Schuster) Zahina.

