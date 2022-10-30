MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Joyce S. (Zahina) Thul, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:20 p.m., on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. In keeping with Joyce’s wishes there will not be a public visitation or service. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Joyce was born on September 27, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Fred and Agnes (Schuster) Zahina.
Joyce was united in marriage to William Thul on September 26, 1964, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with 5 children and celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary last month. She was a hard worker and was employed as a Candy Striper at Xavier Hospital and later in the Housekeeping Department at Stonehill Care Center. Joyce had many hobbies throughout her life. She enjoyed playing Skipbo and Space Invaders on her vintage Atari, crocheting blankets and dolls and collecting Precious Moments. She liked eating her Lays potato chips and trying her luck at the Bingo hall and the local casinos. She also raised canaries and conure birds for most of her life. She enjoyed the simple things in life like staying home and drinking a nice hot cup of coffee. Visitors always knew there would be a pot of coffee on and waiting for them. We are saddened at losing Joyce, but know that she is resting peacefully, free of all the health issues she has faced these past years.
Those left to cherish Joyce’s memory include her husband, William Thul, Marshalltown, IA; her children, Angie Thul, Peggy (Tim) Sindt, Michelle (Carlton) Sloan, Steve (Tonya Jo) Thul and Tonya Thul-Theis; her grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Caccitore, Gina Thul, Nathan (Taylor Kohls) Thul, Devon (Chelsea Schack) Sindt, Mallory Thul, Alyssa (Ian Davis) Sindt, Landon Theis and Olivia Thul; her great-grandchildren, Abi Tobey, Bri Tobey and Quinton Caccitore; her siblings, Allen (Sue Hammond) Zahina, Kenneth (Alane) Zahina, Carolyn (Mike) Feltes, Richard (Kathy) Zahina, Susan Zahina-Pregler, Mary Ellen (Milton) George, Kathleen Zahina, Jean Steuer, Joan (Dr. Larry) James, Donna Zahina, David (Marie) Zahina, William (Lisa) Zahina, John (Eddy) Zahina-Ramos and Kevin (Mica Mann) Zahina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and her best friend, Peg (Bill) Trowbridge, whose birthday was Tuesday. We are sure they were happily reunited to have birthday cake in Heaven this year.
Joyce’s family would like to thank all of the staff at the Iowa Veterans Home for all of their compassionate care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Joyce’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Joyce Thul Family.
