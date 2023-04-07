Charles “Chuck” Gremore, 88, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully with his wife by his side April 4, 2023.
Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00p.m., with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Chuck was born on February 24, 1935 to Oliver and Mame (Schulka) Gremore.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Skrade on January 26, 1957 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Chuck worked for John Deere for over thirty years, retiring in 1991.
Chuck was a longtime member of American Legion Post 6 in Dubuque, and Post 9 in Harpers Ferry, Iowa.
In his earlier years, Chuck spent a lot of time hunting and fishing.
Chuck was a creative woodworker and designed many cherished items for his family.
He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and listening to all of their stories.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, DeAnna (David) Kutsch, Michele (Mark) Burkart, and Jay (Marie) Gremore; eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by a sister, Lois (Bob) Becwar; in-laws, Elaine Johnson, Doug (Helen) Skrade, and Cecelia Skrade.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Fritz Russell, Alan Russell, and Lillian Terrell; brothers and sisters in-law, Gene Skrade, Frederick (Roger) Skrade, and Carl Skrade.
