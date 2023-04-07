Charles “Chuck” Gremore, 88, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully with his wife by his side April 4, 2023.

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00p.m., with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

