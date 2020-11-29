EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Elizabeth E. “Beth” Sheehan, 69, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Unity Point Health in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was born on September 20, 1951, in Lancaster, the daughter of Robert and Agnes (Brawnes) Maahs. Beth graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque in 1969. She was employed at various hotels and at a Bonsai garden. Beth was united in marriage to Dennis M. “Denny” Sheehan on October 2, 1976. After their marriage, she became a stay at home mom and babysat many neighborhood kiddos. Due to health reasons in later years, Beth could no longer babysit, which she dearly missed. Fridays then became “Grandma and Grandpa Days” for Kaydee. She was also busy as a dog grandma, spoiling them rotten. Beth was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and enjoyed making baby blankets and playing cards with her sister and her friends.
Surviving are her children: Jodi Shemak and Eugene “Bear” Sheehan; 3 two-legged grandchildren: Lane, Bekka, and Kaydee Shemak; her sister and best friend, Nancy Muench; her cousin and second best sister, Irma Lucid; two four-legged grandchildren: Finn and Tucker; many extended family and friends.
While we cry for the loss of our mother, we are comforted knowing she has been reunited with her loving husband, Denny; two grand-dogs, Scrappy and X.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.
