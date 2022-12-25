Raphael “Ray” W. Grant, 83, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully at his home on December 13th, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at the Church of the Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah Officiating.

