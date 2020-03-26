DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Margaret A. Timmerman, 86, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home.
Private graveside services will be held at Holy Ghost Cemetery in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Public Memorial Services will take place at a later date. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is assisting the family.
Margaret was born on July 15, 1933, in Key West, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Rose (Bechen) Hanson. She married Henry V. Timmerman on April 24, 1951, in Sherrill, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2000. Margaret was the manager of the Dickeyville Grotto for many years.
Margaret enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and fishing. Her most important treasure was her family. Margaret was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters St. John Court #876, Holy Ghost Parish and its Council of Catholic Women.
Survivors include her daughters, Meryl (Roger) Runde, Cuba City, Marla (Doug) Leibfried, Platteville, Maria (Tim) Pluemer, Woodland Park, CO, and Melodee (special friend, Dan Kaiser) Richard, Dickeyville; a son, Jason (Kate) Timmerman, Tiffin, IA; two sons-in-law, Joe (Donna) Schroeder, Cuba City, and Tom (Stacy) Nehl, Marion, IA; three sisters-in-law, Katie (Irvin) Abing, MaryEllen (Tom) O’Brien and Irene Timmerman; a brother-in-law, Justin Timmerman; 22 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Maryrose Timmerman, Marsha Schroeder and Michele Nehl; a granddaughter, Molly Liebfried; her parents; her in-laws, Nicholas and Loretta Timmerman; five brothers; and two sisters.
A special thank you to Grant County Hospice and her caregivers, Kim and Tracy.
Condolences for the family may be sent to PO Box 334, Dickeyville, WI 53808. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.