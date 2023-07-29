Mary Ann Bradley, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Paul W. Brehm, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
Colleen A. Darby, Sarasota, Fla. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
E. Elaine Delehanty, Mifflin, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Cyril G. Elsinger, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville.
Johanna M. Ketoff, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Irma F. Kintzle, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
John Richard Klaas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Lois C. Krantz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Shirley M. Kringle, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Judith M. Reed, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Timothy J. Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
David C. Spahn, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Todd N. Swift, Weaverville, N.C. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Grand River Center.
Janice M. Tatar, Loves Park, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Brian M. Traeger, Granbury, Texas — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Velva M. Wilson, Delhi, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Delhi Legion Hall.